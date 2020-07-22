Late Notices
Edward A. Butcher
Edward Arthur Butcher, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Elverta M. King
CAMERON, Mo. Elverta M. Bertie King, 86, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kenneth E. Rogers
BRAYMER, Mo. - Kenneth Kenny Earl Rogers, 95, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Services: Friday, July 24, 2020, 9 a.m., Leavenworth National Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
ST. JOSEPH DEATHS
Elda Paden
Enos J. Sturgis
Roger J. Wheeler
AREA DEATHS
Jackie L. Allen
Junction City, Ks.
AREA DEATHS CONT.
Donis R. Eisiminger
Savannah, Mo.
Carole M. Everett
Troy, Ks.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.