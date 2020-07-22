Late Notices

Edward A. Butcher

Edward Arthur Butcher, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Elverta M. King

CAMERON, Mo. Elverta M. Bertie King, 86, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kenneth E. Rogers

BRAYMER, Mo. - Kenneth Kenny Earl Rogers, 95, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Services: Friday, July 24, 2020, 9 a.m., Leavenworth National Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

ST. JOSEPH DEATHS

Elda Paden

Enos J. Sturgis

Roger J. Wheeler

AREA DEATHS

Jackie L. Allen

Junction City, Ks.

AREA DEATHS CONT.

Donis R. Eisiminger

Savannah, Mo.

Carole M. Everett

Troy, Ks.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Other Obituaries