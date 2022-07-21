Late Notices

George Goldizen

SAVANNAH, Mo. George Butch Goldizen, 78, Savannah, Missouri, passed away July 20, 2022. Private family services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Betty J. Tarwater

GALLATIN, Mo. Betty Jean Tarwater, 84, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away July 20, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Teri J. Turvey

Teri J. Turvey, 66, St. Joseph, passed away July 19, 2022. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

John L. Wood

John L. Wood, 60, St. Joseph, passed away July 20, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.John L. Wood

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

