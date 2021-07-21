Late Notices
Melvalene Evans
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Melvalene Evans, 89, died July 17, 2021. Services: July 31 at 1 p.m., Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Flora L. Roberts
AGENCY, Mo. Flora Lue (Jackson) Roberts, 104, of Agency, Missouri, passed away, July 19, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. July 22 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Michael A Simpson
Michael A Simpson, 54, of St Joseph, passed away July 18, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Johnny N. Sterneker
GALLATIN, Mo. Johnny N. Sterneker, 86, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away July 19, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
