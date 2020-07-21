Late Notices

Hugh Dewey

Hugh Jack Dewey, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Kenneth A. Jones

Cameron, Mo. - Kenneth Alan Jones, 55, of Kingston, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2020. He was born July 23, 1964.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Virginia L. Jones

Chillicothe, Mo. - Virginia Lee Jones, 92, died Monday, July 20, 2020.

Services: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10 a.m., Liberty United Methodist Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Donald M. LaCounte

RESERVE, Ks. - Donald M. LaCounte, 96, of rural Reserve, Kansas, died Friday, July 17, At Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.

Services will be private July 27 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information

Vada Love

EDGERTON, Mo. Vada Love, 80, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Funeral Service: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, with visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Private Family Burial at Union Mill Cemetery.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.