Late Notices
Matilda Blank
Matilda "Mattie" Blank 92, of St. Joseph, passed away July 18, 2021. Funeral services and live stream: 2 p.m. July 22. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Patricia S. Bruning
HIAWATHA, Kan. Patricia Sue Bruning, 88, of Hiawatha, died July 17, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Judy E. Coffman
PRINCETON, Mo. Judy E. Coffman, age 79, Princeton, Missouri, passed away on July 16, 2021. Judy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. A private service at a later date with inurnment at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Mercer County, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Gregory Lee Cotter
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Gregory Lee Cotter, 66, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away July 18, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. July 24 at the church Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Michael Hofmeister
Michael Mike Hofmeister, 69, St. Joseph, passed away July 18, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Johnson
Richard "Rick" Johnson, 71, St Joseph, passed away July 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home.
Tammy Lanier
EDGERTON, Mo. Tammy Lanier, 59, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away, July 7, 2021. Memorial Service: 10 a.m. July 24, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton. Inurnment: Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Lawarence Lehmkuhl
HIAWATHA, Kan. Went to see Jesus July 16, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Sharon A. Watson
GLADSTONE, Mo. Sharon Ann Watson, 47, passed away July 13, 2021. Graveside services 2 p.m. July 21 at Butler Cemetery. Visitation noon to 1:30 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Malcolm Withee
Malcolm McFarlane Withee, 66, St. Joseph, passed away July 17, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
