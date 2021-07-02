Late Notices

Marsha L. Farrell

HALLS, Mo. Marsha Lynn Farrell, 73, of Halls, passed away, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Ms. Farrell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. July 7, 2021 at Missouri Valley Baptist Church. Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Inurnment: Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Steven L. Gabrielson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Steven Larance Gabrielson, 68, passed away June 30, 2021.Service: 11 a.m. July 3, 2021, Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindley funeralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

William A. Gibson, Jr.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Bill Albert Gibson, Jr., 88, passed away June 30, 2021. Private family services will be held. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

