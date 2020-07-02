Late Notices

Doris Allen

Edcouch, Texas Doris Allen, of Edcouch, Texas passed away July 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jonell Blessing

BETHANY, Mo. Jonell Blessing, 86, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bethany. Friends may call after 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where social distancing and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

David L. Bush

Turney, Mo. David Lawrence Bush, 78, of Turney, Missouri, passed away June 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the West Lawn Cemetery, Dekalb.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Lena Engleman

Gladstone, Mo. Lena Engleman, 85, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away July 1, 2020.

Private Service at East Slope Cemetery, Riverside, Missouri.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Cletus C. Jackson Jr.

Rockport, Mo. Cletus Connor Jackson Jr., 56, Rock Port, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home in Rock Port, Missouri.

Private family graveside service and inurnment: Monday, July 6, 2020 at Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.

There is no visitation.

Memorials: Cletus Jackson Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.