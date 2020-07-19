Late Notices

Robert E. Brady

Robert Earl Brady, 57, St. Joseph, formerly from Mound City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

Cynthia A. Budy

Cynthia Ann Budy, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Curtis Christopher

Curtis Christopher, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Billy J. Findley

BETHANY, Mo. Billie Joe Bubbles Findley, 73, Bethany, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Carolyn S. Pettijohn

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Carolyn Sue Pettijohn 73, of Stewartsville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Funeral services and livestream: 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Joy M. Ward

GILMAN CITY, Mo. Joy Marie Ward, 70, Gilman City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Memorial Services: 11a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Melbourne Baptist Church, Melbourne, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

