Late Notices
Jeffery A. Campbell
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. Jeffery Allen Campbell, 54, formally of Maysville, Missouri, passed away at his home in Excelsior Springs on Friday, July 17, 2020.
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Manley Files
Manley Files, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Darlene OBanion
Darlene OBanion 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Twyla OBanion
Twyla OBanion, St. Joseph, daughter of Darlene OBanion, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home
Katherine L. Snyder
SAN MARCOS, Texas Katherine Lucille Snyder age 99 of San Marcos, passed away July 15, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, Missouri.
Kimberly R. Walker
UNION STAR, Mo. Kimberly Renee Walker, 45, Union Star, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.
Franklin J. Wood
Franklin "Frank" Joseph Wood, 68, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com
Mary A. Wright-Klein
Mary A. Wright-Klein, 98, of St. Joseph, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arrangements: pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
