Late Notices, July 17, 2023

Mary E. Dunning
Mary Ellen Dunning, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away July 13, 2023. Memorial service noon July 18 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
