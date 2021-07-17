Late Notices

Dorothy I. Johnson

Dorothy Irene Johnson, 92, St. Joseph, passed away July 15, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jean M. Middleton

Jean "Jeannie" Marie Middleton 59, of St. Joseph, passed away July 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be July 21 at 2 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. July 20 at Rupp Funeral Home.

Otto Moser

OREGON, Mo. Otto "Toot" Moser, 84, of Oregon, Missouri, died July 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Barbara Radley

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. Barbara Radley, 95, passed away July 15, 2021. Services pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Marie Rickel

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. Marie Rickel, 83, of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away, July 15, 2021. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. July 19 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri. Burial: Dearborn Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Lucas Watson

Lucas Watson, 23, St. Joseph, passed away July 16, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

