Late Notices

Timothy Olson

Timothy Olson, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Donna J. Sooter

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Donna June (Beets) Sooter, 71, of Maysville, passed away on July 16, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Service: Sunday, July19, 2020 3 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. Christian Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville.

Visitation: one hour prior

Memorials : to the family

Online condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Alfred J. Strube

CAMERON, Mo. Alfred J. Strube, 91, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron.

Rosary 5:30 p.m. Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.