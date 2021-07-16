Late Notices

Gail Mayse Dolan

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Gail Mayse Dolan, 76, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on July 10, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. July 17 at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5005 Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Michele Marie Huff

SAVANNAH, Mo. Michele Marie Huff, 57, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away July 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Mildred Virginia

McDaniel

MCFALL, Mo. Mildred Virginia McDaniel, 88, McFall, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be at 3:30 p.m. July 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall. Visitation 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Younger

Thomas C. Younger, 95, St. Joseph, passed away July 15, 2021. Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.