Late Notices
Gail Mayse Dolan
CAPE CORAL, Fla. Gail Mayse Dolan, 76, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on July 10, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. July 17 at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5005 Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Michele Marie Huff
SAVANNAH, Mo. Michele Marie Huff, 57, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away July 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Mildred Virginia
McDaniel
MCFALL, Mo. Mildred Virginia McDaniel, 88, McFall, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be at 3:30 p.m. July 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall. Visitation 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Younger
Thomas C. Younger, 95, St. Joseph, passed away July 15, 2021. Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
