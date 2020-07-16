Late Notices
Sam Conner
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. Sam Conner, 63, of Independence, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020.
Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo, Missouri.
More information at: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Malik E. Ginn
Malik Earl Ginn, 9 months, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m.. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen A. Hoemann
HIAWATHA, Ks. Helen A. Hoemann, 96, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Graveside service: 1:30 Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hamlin Cemetery.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Lang
CHEYENNE, Wy. Patricia Lang, of Cheyenne, formerly of Robinson, Kansas, died July 3, 2020.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, Kansas.
More information. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Lois I. Prindle
JAMESON, Mo. Lois Irene (McCrary) Prindle, age 80, of Jameson, passed away Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at her home.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, Old Scotland Church of Christ, Jameson.
Visitation: one-hour prior to the service 10 a.m. also at the church.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, Missouri.
More information: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Linda G. Starks
Linda Gail Starks, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church.
More information: www.meierhoffer.com.
Tammy R. Santos
Tammy R. (Lisenbee) Santos , 62, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
No visitation or services are currently scheduled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.