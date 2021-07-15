Late Notices
Steven Glenn
BETHANY, Mo. Steven Glenn, 61, Bethany, Missouri, passed away July 12, 2021. A private service will be held Friday, July 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Morris Chapel Cemetery. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Richard L. Nelson
Richard Lee Nelson, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 12, 2021. Private family interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Glenn Smith
Glenn Smith, 56, St. Joseph, passed away July 13, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
