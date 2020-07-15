Late Notices

Jackie D. Affuso

MARYVILLE, Mo. Jackie D. Affuso, 59, of Maryville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Affuso has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home in Maryville. There will be no visitation or services held.

Rosezetta Bender

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Rosezetta Alice (Wax) Bender, 89, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Rose M. Love-Courtney

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. Rose Marie Love-Courtney, 82, of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away July 12, 2020.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Edgerton

Graveside Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday July 17 at Camden Point Cemetery, Camden Point.

Mitchell A. Parman

SKIDMORE, Mo. Mitchell A. Parman, 39, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Kay J. Simpson

Kay Jeanne (McIntire) Simpson, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in a local health care facility.

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Betty J. Swartz

Betty Jean Swartz, 91, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Carriage Square Health Care Center in St. Joseph.

Betty will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Bettys Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to direct memorial donations to Crossroads Hospice. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.