Late Notices
Hayden L. Muck
Hayden Lawrence Muck, 30, St. Joseph, passed away July 11, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, Ashland United Methodist Church.
More information at: www.meierhoffer.com.
Byron D. Myers
Byron Dee Myers, 86, St. Joseph, passed away July, 12, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Monday, Ashland United Methodist Church.
Betty J. Sallee
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Betty June Sallee, 91, passed away July 12, 2021.
Graveside services: 2p.m. July 16, 2021, Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
