Late Notices
Gregory L. Carroll
LAWSON, Mo. Gregory Lynn Carroll - age 66 of Lawson, Missouri, passed away July 11, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
Lula Mae Lamp
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lula Mae Lamp, 87, passed away July 11, 2021. Services: July 16 at 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Lainie K. Lewis
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Lainie Kate Lewis, 15, died July 9, 2021. Service: July 14, 10 a.m., Grundy R-5 High School, Galt. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
James W. Stegall
James W. Stegall 54, of St. Joseph, passed away July 10, 2021; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
