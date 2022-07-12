Late Notices

Tiffany M. Ball

Tiffany Marie Ball 30, of St. Joseph, passed away July 10, 2022. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Robert W. Cline

Robert W Cline, 65, St. Joseph, passed away July 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Stanley R. Rice

Stanley Robin Rice, 71, St. Joseph, passed away July 9, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Tim Schiesl

Tim Schiesl, 51, St. Joseph, passed away July 10, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cornelia Spicer

CAMERON, Mo. Cornelia "Connie" Spicer, 92, Cameron, Missouri, passed on July 9, 2022. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com.

Vera M. Stephens

FAIRFAX, Mo. Vera Marie Stephens, 102, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, died July 11, 2022. Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax.

Ruby Teel

GALLATIN, Mo. Ruby Teel, 92, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away July 10, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

