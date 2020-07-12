Late Notices

Andy J. Cox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Andy Jack Cox, 86, Kansas City, formerly of Princeton, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. at a North Kansas City, MO hospital.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church, Princeton.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

More information at:www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Raymond L. Gebhards

TARKIO, Mo. Raymond L. Gebhards, 67, Tarkio, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home, in Tarkio.

No memorial service or visitation planned.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Michael Riley Green

Michael Riley Green, 23, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert R. Jewell

CAMERON, Mo. Robert Ross Jewell, 85, Kidder, Missouri, passed away July 8, 2020.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Arrangements: under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Joyce Rasnic

MOUND CITY, Mo. Joyce Rasnic, 80, passed away in Mound City, July 11, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

More information at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Robert D. Bob Pope

MARYVILLE, Mo. Mr. Robert Darrell Bob Pope, 84, of Maryville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home with family at his side.

Arrangements: pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Keith E. Stowell

Keith E. Stowell, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Arrangements: under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.