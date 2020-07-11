Late Notices
Mark W. Cook
Mark Wayne Cook, 59, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday July 10, 2020.
Arrangements: pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Brandon Fisher
Brandon Fisher, 40, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robert R. Jewell
CAMERON, Mo. Robert Ross Jewell, 85, Kidder, Missouri, passed away July 8, 2020.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Arrangements: under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Juan Garcia-Perez
Juan Garcia-Perez, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday July 10, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Rex Sowell
Rex Sowell, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday July 10, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.