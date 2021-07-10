Late Notices
Willie T. Burtch
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Thomas (Tom) Burtch, 79, died July 8, 2021.
Services: 10:30 a.m. July 13, 2021, First Baptist Church of Meadville, Meadville, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Bill L. Hillyard
LIBERTY, Mo. Bill L. Hillyard, 79, Liberty, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N State Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Park Lawn Northland Chapel.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Jesse D. May, Sr.
Jesse Deon May, Sr., 32, St. Joseph, passed away July 4, 2021.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Douglas A. McNulty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Douglas Alfred McNulty, 73, Kansas City, passed away July 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. July 17, 2021, United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall, following the memorial service.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.