Late Notices

Phillip Esposito

LATHROP, Mo. Phillip Esposito, 21 died, July 8, 2020.

Service: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10 a.m. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Charliss K. Korthanke

ROBINSON, Ks. Charliss Kay Korthanke, 68, of rural Robinson, Kansas, died unexpectedly at her home July 2, 2020.

Dorothea J. McFadden

Dorothea Jean McFadden, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Farewell Services 1 p.m.. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

