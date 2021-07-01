Late Notices
Nancy George
ROCK PORT, Mo. Nancy George, 88, formerly of Cainsville, Missouri, died June 20. Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m. July 2, 2021 at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville. www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Betty J. Helton
EASTON, Mo. Betty June Helton, 83, of Easton, Missouri, passed away June 29, 2021. Betty has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 7 p.m. July 6, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Pickerel officiating. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Eleanor F. Mumford
Eleanor F. Mumford, 94, St. Joseph, passed away June 29, 2021. Farewell Services 2 p.m. July 7, McCarthy Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donald Silvers
KINGSTON, Mo. Donald "Don" Silvers - age 85 of Kingston, Missouri, passed away June 28, 2021. Arr: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.