Late Notices

Mary A. Barber

Mary Ann Barber, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home, in St. Joseph.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Ms. Barber will be cremated following the services.

Memorials are requested to: Mary Ann Barber Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Linden N. Cole

HAMILTON, Mo. Linden Nathanial Cole, 40, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the KU Medical Center.

Services are pending.

Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton

www.bramfuneralservices.com

William L. Evans Sr.

William L. Evans Sr., 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project.

James H. Roberts

Visitation for James H. Roberts has been changed from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon, 1 to 2 p.m., due to inclement weather.

Debra J. Sudtelgte

Debra "Deb" Jo (Spangler) Sudtelgte, age 67, of St. Joseph, went to be with Jesus, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home, in St. Joseph.

A Celebration of Debs life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The River Church, in St. Joseph. Pastor Brad Spiegel officiating.

Christian inurnment will follow, at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, in Leavenworth, Kansas, in the spring.

Visitation will be held at The River Church, where the family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements: Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.

Memorials in Debs honor may be made to: The River Church, in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.