Late Notices

Wanda M. Dunham

Wanda M. Dunham, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Penny Keck

Penny Keck, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Larry D. McCarty

STANBERRY, Mo. Larry Dean McCarty, 70, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry RII Athletic Boosters, in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Ivan R. Nicholson

SAVANNAH, Mo. Ivan Rea Nicholson, 87, formerly of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.

Services pending, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Levida ONeal

BETHANY, Mo. Levida ONeal, 54, Bethany, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at Noon. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Leon Cemetery, Leon, Iowa.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Levida ONeal Memorial Fund, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

William L. Rosenbohm

MILAN, Mo. William L.Bill Rosenbohm, 64, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Family Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, First Lutheran Church, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Bill Rosenbohm Memorial Fund.

Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.