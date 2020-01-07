Late Notices

Carole F. Bertol

Carole Florence Bertol, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Natural Farewell: under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Scott Butner

Scott Butner, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Fayetta Cassity

Fayetta (Mizell) Cassity, 78, passed away Jan. 4, 2020.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday; Jan. 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

Remembrances: American Cancer Society or the church.

Lawrence Dawson

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Lawrence Dawson, 69, of Platte City, passed away Jan. 5, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ruth E. Galloway

GLADSTONE, Mo. Ruth E. Galloway, PhD, 92, Gladstone, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, 1st Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 1st Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri.

Frankie Travis

COLUMBIA, Mo. Frankie Travis, 81, Columbia, formerly of Princeton, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Frank has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Coon Cemetery, Princeton, Missouri. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Deborah White

LINEVILLE, Iowa Deborah White, 66, Lineville,passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at a Des Moines, Iowa hospice Facility.

Deborah has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Liberty Center United Methodist Church, Liberty Center, Iowa, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville. Inurnment will follow in Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Doris L. Winslow

Doris L. Winslow, 74, of Saint Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. Mrs. Winslow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Church. Pastor Dave Ernst officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the church. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.