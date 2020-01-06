Late Notices
Donald R. Matthew
Donald Roy Matthew, 66, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday Jan. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Kathy D. Murphy
Kathy D Murphy, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
James M. Roberts Jr.
OREGON, Mo. James M. Roberts Jr., 94, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at an Oregon healthcare facility.
Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.