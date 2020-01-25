Late Notices

Nema Brown

HIAWATHA, Kan. Nema Brown, of Hiawatha, died at St. Lukes Hospice House, in Kansas City, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Rebecca R. Brinton

ISSAQUAH, Wash. Rebecca Ruth Brinton, 36, Issaquah, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elizabeth A. Grove

HIAWATHA, Kan. Elizabeth Ann Mathewson Grove Betty, 99, of Hiawatha died Thursday evening, Jan. 23, 3020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.

Arrangements: pending, with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha.

Robert Johansen

HIAWATHA, Kan. Robert Bob Johansen, of rural Hiawatha, died Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Taylor J. Lorenz

Taylor Joseph Lorenz, 26, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, with his loving family by his side.

Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Richard R. Mowry

MAITLAND, Mo. Richard R. Mowry, 84, of Maitland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

James M. Murphy

James Michael Murphy, 72, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.

Ronald E. Wilkinson

Ronald Edward Wilkinson, 80, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in St. Joseph.

Mr. Wilkinson will be cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be held at later date.

Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.