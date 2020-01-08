Late Notices
Ryan Barnes
Ryan Barnes, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 6, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Atina Barnett
EDGERTON, Mo. Atina Barnett, 73, of Edgerton, passed away, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Memorial service: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Visitation from 3:30 to 5 p.m., prior to the service.
Robert F. Hill
HAMILTON, Mo.Robert "Bob" F. Hill, 94, Hamilton, MO, passed away on January 6, 2020, in Hamilton.
Services: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Joyce J. "Jo" Thompson
Joyce Jean "Jo" Thompson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 7, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.