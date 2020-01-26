Late Notices
Stan Ponce
Stan Ponce, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
David L. Tate
David Lee Tate, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Donna S. Weston
Donna Sue Weston, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, New Vision Worship Center.
Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.