Late Notices

Stan Ponce

Stan Ponce, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

David L. Tate

David Lee Tate, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Donna S. Weston

Donna Sue Weston, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, New Vision Worship Center.

Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.