Late Notices
Theodore W. Hammond
Theodore William Hammond, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Arrangements: pending. Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Rosalia L. Lawrence
Rosalia L. Lawrence, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Susan Memarian
Susan Memarian, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Asher Patterson
Asher Patterson, 4 month old, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Visitation: from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral services: 3 pm Sunday, Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Jaekley officiating.
Memorials are requested to: Asher Lee Patterson Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.