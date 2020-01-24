Late Notices

Theodore W. Hammond

Theodore William Hammond, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Arrangements: pending. Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Rosalia L. Lawrence

Rosalia L. Lawrence, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Susan Memarian

Susan Memarian, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Asher Patterson

Asher Patterson, 4 month old, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Visitation: from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Funeral services: 3 pm Sunday, Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Jaekley officiating.

Memorials are requested to: Asher Lee Patterson Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.