Late Notices

Elizabeth Ballard

Elizabeth Ballard 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, in Elizabeths memory.

James M. Erickson

CAMERON, Mo. James M. Erickson, Cameron, 73, passed away Jan. 12, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Cameron.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Jack Grimm

Jack Grimm, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Brittany Reed

Brittany Reed, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Miss Reed will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Dave Ernst officiating.

Memorials are requested to the Brittany Reed Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Dolly L. Thrift,

Dolly Lonas Thrift, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Services will be held in Tupelo, Mississippi, at Holland Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, during the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements under the supervision of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.