Late Notices

Constance Lynn

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Constance "Connie" Lynn, age 62, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Cremation under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, of Maysville.

Online condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Julia L. Johnson

SAVANNAH, Mo. Julia L. Johnson, 85, of Savannah, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Memorial visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Memorial service celebrating Julias life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at our chapel.

The family suggests memorials to: Whitesville Baptist Church or the Andrew County Food Pantry.

Mildred Loman

BETHANY, Mo. Mildred Loman, 97, Bethany, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bethany, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Earl L. Tomlin

Hamilton, Mo. Earl Leon Tomlin, 84, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron.

Services: pending, for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Dorothea V. Young

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dorothea Venita Burnette Young, 97, Kansas City, passed away, Jan. 21, 2020.

She was born March 29, 1922, in Cameron, Missouri, to Gilford and Emma (Sturgis) Carter.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to service.

Arrangements by: Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.