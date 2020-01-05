Late Notices

Michael Smith

Michael "Mike" Smith, 34 of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are pending, at Heaton-Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jimmie L. Wallace

Stanberry, MO Jimmie Lee Wallace, 89, of Stanberry, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in Knox Cemetery, Gentry, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.