Norma Cooper
PRINCETON, Mo. Norma Mae Cooper, 96, Princeton, formerly of Mercer, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later time, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Morris D. Lotz
CAMERON, Mo. Morris Dean Lotz, 75, Cameron, passed away Jan. 16, 2020.
Memorial service: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Wilma K. Vette
WESTBORO, Mo. Wilma K. Vette, 97, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Interment: St. Johns Cemetery, Westboro.
Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Johns Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Johns Lutheran Church or Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
