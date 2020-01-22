Late Notices

Norma Cooper

PRINCETON, Mo. Norma Mae Cooper, 96, Princeton, formerly of Mercer, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later time, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Morris D. Lotz

CAMERON, Mo. Morris Dean Lotz, 75, Cameron, passed away Jan. 16, 2020.

Memorial service: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com

Wilma K. Vette

WESTBORO, Mo. Wilma K. Vette, 97, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro.

Interment: St. Johns Cemetery, Westboro.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Johns Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Johns Lutheran Church or Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.