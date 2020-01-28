Late Notices

Genevieve M. Adkins

Genevieve M. Adkins 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Memorial visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Charles W. Burris

LAKE VIKING, Mo. Charles Wayne Burris, 81, Lake Viking, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com

Robert A. Goldsbury

KIDDER, Mo. Robert Bob Allen Goldsbury, 84, Kidder, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Kidder Baptist Church, Kidder.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Charles L. Hall

REA, Mo. Charles Lester Hall, 84, Rea, formerly of Silsbee, Texas, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to: Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, Wilcox United Methodist Church and/or Wilcox Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Mary Johnson

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Mary Johnson, 83, Ridgeway, formerly of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty.

Memorials may be made to: Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

LaVona "Coline" Stoll

MARYVILLE, Mo. Mrs. LaVona "Coline" Stoll, 83, of Maryville, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Marilyn J. West

Marilyn Josephine (Soltys) West, 86, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly Sunday.

Celebration of life is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, located at the Horigan Chapel, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Rosary will precede the service at 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements: under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Robert L. Wood

STANBERRY, Mo. Robert L. Bob Wood, 60, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Bob has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

There are no scheduled services.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com