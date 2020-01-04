Late Notices

Lola M. Atkins

ROSENDALE, Mo. Lola M. Atkins, 92, Rosendale, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at LaVerna Village, in Savannah.

Arrangements are pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Lawrence S. Bruce

SAVANNAH, Mo. Lawrence S. Bruce, 81 of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at LaVerna Village, in Savannah.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Full Military Honors will be rendered at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the Mission House Covenant Community.

Johnnie R. Goodwin, Jr.

Johnnie Russel Goodwin, Jr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Florence A. McCrary

Florence Ann McCrary, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.

Interment will be in the Savannah Cemetery, at a later date.

Ardath G. Raffety

CAMERON, Mo. Ardath Glenn Raffety, 91, Cameron, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.

Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Hardin Cemetery, Hardin, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Betty L. Sharp

Betty L. Sharp, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Don Sherman

Don Sherman, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

