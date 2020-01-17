Late Notices

Rose L. Barnes

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Rose Lorraine Barnes, age 69, passed from this life on Jan. 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Stewartsville Fire House, 631 Park Ave., Stewartsville.

Inurnment will follow at a later date, at the Stewartsville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville.

Memorials may be made in Roses honor to : The Noyes Home, or the Donors choice, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Mary K. Henry

Mary K. (Ferguson) Henry, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church.

An inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

Rosie Hinkle

HIAWATHA, Kan. Rosie Hinkle, of rural Hiawatha, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Funeral arrangements: pending, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Thomas R. Twombly

Thomas R. Tom Twombly, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.