Late Notices

Delmas D. Burton

Delmas D. Burton, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Clifton L. DeShon

Clifton L. DeShon, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley A. Jones

Shirley A. Jones, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sandra L. Wilson

Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.