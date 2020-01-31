Late Notices
Delmas D. Burton
Delmas D. Burton, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clifton L. DeShon
Clifton L. DeShon, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shirley A. Jones
Shirley A. Jones, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sandra L. Wilson
Sandra Lynette Wilson, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.