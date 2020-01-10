Late Notices

Gary L. Cindrich

Gary L. Cindrich, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Patricia A. Gilley

Patricia Ann Gilley, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ila "Sue" Hunt

COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. Ila "Sue" Hunt, 76, of Country Club Village, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Country Club Village.

Ms. Hunt has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Nellie F. McGinley

Darlington, Mo. Nellie Fay McGinley, 76, Darlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Kevin L. Seckel

DEARBORN, Mo. Kevin Lewis Seckel, 54 of Dearborn, passed away Jan. 8, 2020.

Celebration of life visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Dearborn Community Center.

Family burial will be held later, at Camden Point Cemetery.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Goldia Schopfer-Trimpe

The Memorial gathering for Goldia Schopfer-Trimpe, scheduled for Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, at the Westchester Community Clubhouse, in St. Joseph HAS BEEN POSTPONED due to the weather conditions predicted for Saturday.

The family will re-schedule this celebration of Goldias life in the spring of 2020.

Martha Wallace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Martha Wallace, 60, of Kansas City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a Riverside, Missouri health care facility.

Ms. Wallace has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A Graveside service and inurnment to held at a later date, in King Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Phyllis A. Wood

Phyllis Ann Wood, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Clark Heckman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.