Late Notices

Raymond O. Dunscombe

HAMILTON, Mo. Raymond O. Dunscombe, 73, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Jorge Bouza-Gonzalez

Jorge Bouza-Gonzalez, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Bouza-Gonzalez will be cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Services: arrangements are pending at this time.

Justin Grabhorn

HIAWATHA, Kan. Justin Grabhorn 28, of Hiawatha, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.

Rev. Evan P. Harkins

Rev. Evan Patrick Harkins 34, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Therese Catholic Church, Parkville, Missouri.

Viewing begins 3 p.m. Friday.

Rosary: 6 p.m.

The family will receive friends until 8 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, St. Joseph.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Larry Jones

Larry Jones, 71, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 29, 2020.

An informal gathering with informal attire will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Zion United Church of Christ, 816 Faraon Street, St. Joseph.

Military honors will be rendered at 6 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements under the direction of: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

George C. Maxfield

SMITHVILLE, Mo. George Charles Maxfield, 85, of Smithville, passed away, Jan. 28, 2020.

Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Ridgley Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.