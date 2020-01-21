Late Notices
Robert E. Grieves
Robert Edward Bob Grieves, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothy A. Jones
Dorothy Ann Jones, 93, passed Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral arrangements: pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Eva A. Mitchell
ALBANY, Mo. Eva Ann Mitchell, 58, Albany, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.