Late Notices

Raymond M. Cochran

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Raymond M (Pat) Cochran, 77, of Kansas City, died Friday Jan. 10, 2020, at a North Kansas City Hospital.

Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg, Missouri.

Ronnie D May

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Ronnie D May, 68, of Plattsburg, died Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.

Ralph C. Puckett Sr.

Ralph C. Puckett Sr., 72, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Mr. Puckett was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

Services are pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.