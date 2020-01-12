Late Notices
Raymond M. Cochran
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Raymond M (Pat) Cochran, 77, of Kansas City, died Friday Jan. 10, 2020, at a North Kansas City Hospital.
Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg, Missouri.
Ronnie D May
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Ronnie D May, 68, of Plattsburg, died Saturday Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.
Ralph C. Puckett Sr.
Ralph C. Puckett Sr., 72, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Puckett was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.
Services are pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.