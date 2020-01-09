Late Notices

Carol A. Barnes

WESTBORO, Mo. Carol Adele (Meyer) Barnes, 88, Westboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan.7, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Westboro United Methodist Church.

Interment: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Westboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, prior to the services.

Memorials: United Methodist Women, Westboro.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

Barbara Dixon

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Barbara Dixon, Leavenworth, died Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements pending, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph.

John H. Metzgar

MOUND CITY, Mo. John H. Metzgar, 78, of Mound City, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

The family will greet friends beginning one hour prior to the services.

A complete obituary will appear in Fridays St. Joseph News-Press.

Shirley A. Milbourn

Shirley A. Milbourn, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donna M. Reavis

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. Donna M. Reavis, 79, passed away Jan. 7, 2020.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Dennis Shields

LENEXA, Kan. Dennis Shields, 62, Lenexa, formerly of Lineville, Iowa, and Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.

Dennis has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.

Inurnment will follow in Evergreen cemetery, Lineville.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Sylvester S. Sims

Sylvester S. Sims, 74, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Aubrey W. Walker

GENTRY, Mo. Aubrey W. Walker, 90, of Gentry, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial, with military rites, will be in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Virginia M. Welsh

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Virginia M. Welsh, 82, of Plattsburg, passed away, Monday, Jan.6, 2020.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Burial: Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.