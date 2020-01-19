Late Notices

Anna L. Coleman

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Anna Louise Coleman, 92, of Smithville, passed away Friday, Jan 17, 2020.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Donald W. Dillman

SAVANNAH, Mo. Donald W. Dillman, 73, of Savannah, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital, in Kansas City.

Services will be held at at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

M. Beatrice Harvill

TARKIO, Mo. Martha Beatrice Bea (Conn) Harvill, 90, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Community Hospital Fairfax, in Fairfax Missouri.

The body has been cremated.

All Memorial Services Pending, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Nick Henderson

MARYVILLE, Mo. Nick Henderson, 64, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Mosaic Medical Center emergency room, Maryville.

Services are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Eric R. Jamison

DEARBORN, Mo. Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 p.m. with visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, prior to the service, at the Dearborn Community Center.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Timothy K. Riddle

MERRIAM, Kan. Timothy K. Riddle, 58, Merriam, formerly of Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Jan. 16, in Merriam.

Services pending at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Ronald J. Sheridan

Ronald J. Sheridan, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2019.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.