Late Notices

Mary K. Henry

Mary K. Henry, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 14, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Opal W. "Bert" Terrell

ELWOOD, Kan. Opal W. "Bert" Terrell, 86, of Elwood, passed away, Jan. 12, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Elwood.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements: under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jason Vannaman

Jason Vannaman, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.