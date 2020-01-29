Late Notices

Carl E. Estes

CAMERON, Mo. Carl Eugene Estes, 84, Cameron, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.

Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, with visitation 6 to 7 p.m.

Inurnment at a later date, Callao, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com

Melvan L. Marticke

CAMERON, Mo. Melvan Lavern Marticke, 72, Cameron, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Melvan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial graveside services, and inurnment will be held at a later date.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Joe Stafford

GOWER, Mo. Joe Stafford, 73, of Gower, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements: pending, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Scott Thompson

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Scott Thompson, 37, of Platte City, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Platte City, with visitation following the service until 8:30 p.m.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.