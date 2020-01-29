Late Notices
Carl E. Estes
CAMERON, Mo. Carl Eugene Estes, 84, Cameron, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, with visitation 6 to 7 p.m.
Inurnment at a later date, Callao, Missouri.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Melvan L. Marticke
CAMERON, Mo. Melvan Lavern Marticke, 72, Cameron, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Melvan has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial graveside services, and inurnment will be held at a later date.
Joe Stafford
GOWER, Mo. Joe Stafford, 73, of Gower, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements: pending, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Scott Thompson
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Scott Thompson, 37, of Platte City, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Platte City, with visitation following the service until 8:30 p.m.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.