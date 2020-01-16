Late Notices

Richard M. Barrett

NEVADA, Mo. Richard M. Dick Barrett, 95, formerly of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at a Nevada healthcare facility.

Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Johns Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri, with military rites following.

Interment: Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.

A complete obituary will appear in Fridays News Press.

Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City is in charge of arrangements.

Mary G. Mott

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Mary Grace Mott, 73, Pattonsburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, in care of Roberson Funeral Home.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.