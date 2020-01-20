Late Notices
Julie A. Markley
HOPKINS, Mo. Julie A. Markley, 50, of Hopkins, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care E.R., Maryville, Missouri.
Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Charles W. "Bill" Sears
MARYVILLE, Mo. Mr. Charles W. "Bill" Sears, 86, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Center E.R., Maryville.
Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ronald J. Sheridan
Ronald J. Sheridan, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.